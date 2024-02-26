O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

