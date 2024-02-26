O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,414 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 52,242 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

