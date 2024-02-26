O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $153.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

