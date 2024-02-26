O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in AON by 61.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in AON by 119.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AON by 5.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 508,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in AON by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $315.32 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,532 shares of company stock worth $19,237,425. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

