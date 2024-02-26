O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,608,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,754,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 389,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 113,207 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,956,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 441,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

