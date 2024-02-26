O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,208 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

