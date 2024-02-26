NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $243.90. The stock had a trading volume of 527,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,834. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

