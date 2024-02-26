NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00 at Argus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $600.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

