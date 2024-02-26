NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

