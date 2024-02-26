NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $740.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,296,429,000 after buying an additional 4,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

