NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $850.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $850.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.29. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

