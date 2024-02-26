Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after buying an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,090,000.

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,592 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

