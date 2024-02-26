Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE NCDL opened at $16.95 on Monday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.