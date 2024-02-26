NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $19.43 Average PT from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
NYSE NS opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
