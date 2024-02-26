Numerai GP LLC Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

