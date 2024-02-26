Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

