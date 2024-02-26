Numerai GP LLC Sells 7,473 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.