Numerai GP LLC Sells 150,112 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,112 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 361,233 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

