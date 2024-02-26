Numerai GP LLC Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,068 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

AR stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

