Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 8,266 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 888,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after purchasing an additional 201,043 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $2,521,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $105.73 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

