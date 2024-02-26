Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,118 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 52,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,263,379.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,850,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,280,228 shares of company stock worth $102,142,038 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $28.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

