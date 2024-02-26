Numerai GP LLC Purchases 426,854 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,854 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.51 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 30,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

