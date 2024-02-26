Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

