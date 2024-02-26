Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

