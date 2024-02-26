Numerai GP LLC Invests $793,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 205.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $2,412,598.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,101,035 shares of company stock valued at $98,970,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

