Numerai GP LLC Invests $559,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.15% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,486,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $14,256,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 9.3 %

BW stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

