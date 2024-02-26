Numerai GP LLC Invests $439,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,509,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.