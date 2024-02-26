Numerai GP LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.10% of GoPro worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth $40,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

GoPro Stock Up 1.8 %

GPRO stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.