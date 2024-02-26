Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 82,705 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,237,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 332,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

