Numerai GP LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.50 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

