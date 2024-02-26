Numerai GP LLC Boosts Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $87,660.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $785,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,351 shares of company stock worth $2,021,598. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $23.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

