NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 2.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. 158,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,530,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares in the company, valued at $40,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares in the company, valued at $40,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,306 shares of company stock worth $307,746. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

