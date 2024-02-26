nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 49,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 182,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

The company has a market capitalization of $619.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 91.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

