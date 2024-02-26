NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Price Performance

NL Industries stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

