Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 39,592,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 90,671,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $742.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 131.07% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

