Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

NXR.UN opened at C$7.98 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.58.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

