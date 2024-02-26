Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Newmont by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

