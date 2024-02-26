Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $553.33 Average PT from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.33.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.13. The company has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

