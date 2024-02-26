Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Cut by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 3.4% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,756,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $4,577,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $41,950,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Nestlé by 770.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 521,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,408. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

