Needham & Company LLC Trims Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Target Price to $70.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $642.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.45.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

