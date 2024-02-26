Needham & Company LLC Boosts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $82.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENOV. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.43.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth $1,547,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth $425,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

