Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $30,387.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00149072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039032 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005990 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

