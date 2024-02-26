Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,032 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $141.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

