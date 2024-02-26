Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 37,286 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ATS were worth $20,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATS Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ATS opened at $37.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

