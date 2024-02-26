Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.92 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $108.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

