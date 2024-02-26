Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $26.99 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,647 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

