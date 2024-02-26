Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,583,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

NYSE J opened at $146.99 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

