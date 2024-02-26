Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 18,333 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

HLMN opened at $9.65 on Monday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

