National Vision (EYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. National Vision has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Vision by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.