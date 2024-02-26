National Bankshares Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$68.94 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.93.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

